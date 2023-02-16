Equitable Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 1,798,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,577. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

