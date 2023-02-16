Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 16th (ACVA, AFGYF, APEMY, BBD, CARG, CATC, CCK, CHKP, COIN, CRTO)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 16th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.70 target price on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Delek Group (OTC:DELKY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

