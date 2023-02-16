Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $7.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

