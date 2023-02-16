Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Essential Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EEYUF remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

