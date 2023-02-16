Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPRT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 181,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,825. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

