Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EPRT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 181,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,825. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
