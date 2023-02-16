Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $3.13 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.49 or 0.00091268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $228.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,637.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00415258 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013799 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00674562 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00549272 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004038 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00174184 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00190256 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,290,277 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.