Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

