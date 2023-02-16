Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 5.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.33 and last traded at $134.01. 2,268,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,679,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Etsy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

