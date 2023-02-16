Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Yahoo Finance reports. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

