Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. Exelon also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Exelon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

