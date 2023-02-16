Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,234 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 2.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.32% of Expedia Group worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

