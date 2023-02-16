Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,487,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $476.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

