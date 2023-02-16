Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

