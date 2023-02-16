EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
EYPT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 90,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,362. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
