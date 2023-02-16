EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,145,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 751,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Trading Up 0.2 %

EZCORP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 217,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Stories

