EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. EZFill has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

