Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,475 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 7.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 3.67% of Fair Isaac worth $377,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,836 shares of company stock worth $11,506,403 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

NYSE FICO traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $691.46. 20,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $710.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

