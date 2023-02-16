FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.02) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 140,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $551.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FARO Technologies by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

