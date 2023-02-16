FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.02) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FARO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 140,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $551.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.