Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 8,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 27th.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.