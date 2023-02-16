Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,856,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

