Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.52 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

