Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.7% on Thursday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Fastly traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.22. 5,843,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,455,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 5,390.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 131,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

