Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.82 million. Fastly also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.21) EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,533,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

