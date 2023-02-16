Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

Shares of FSLY opened at $13.87 on Monday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

