FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,622 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amcor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

