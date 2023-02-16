FDx Advisors Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.14.

SHOP opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

