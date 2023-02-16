FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPQ opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

