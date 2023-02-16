FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

