FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

