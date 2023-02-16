FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 151.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 897,730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,389,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,213,000 after acquiring an additional 239,400 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of THO opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

