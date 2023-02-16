Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $376.63 million and approximately $174.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00080152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024183 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

