Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,397 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

