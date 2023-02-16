FidoMeta 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

