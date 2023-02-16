Fiducian Group Ltd (FID) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Sunday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

