Fiducian Group Ltd (FID) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Sunday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.
About Fiducian Group
