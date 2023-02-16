Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00022264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $228.42 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00423189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.22 or 0.28031971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

