FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading 1.4% Higher

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.11). Approximately 11,576 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market cap of £16.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.66.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

