First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prudential PLC owned about 2.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $101,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,717,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 163,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 765,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.62. 133,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,567. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

