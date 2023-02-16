First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXH opened at $27.25 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
