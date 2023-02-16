First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXH opened at $27.25 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

