First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FPL opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

