First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 11,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 37,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

