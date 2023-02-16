FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551,607 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

