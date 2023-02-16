FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

