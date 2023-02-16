FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.64 EPS.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.