Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,021,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 447,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 498,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 465,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

