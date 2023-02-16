Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,310.5 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of FSPKF remained flat at $16.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

