Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$19.63 million during the quarter.

