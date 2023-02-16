Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

