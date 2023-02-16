Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
PFD opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
