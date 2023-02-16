FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $52.29. 65,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 103,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFRA. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 121.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Further Reading

