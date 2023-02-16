Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.