Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

