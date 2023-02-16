Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.55 and last traded at $124.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.13.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.44.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

